Grimsby man facing child pornography charges

Niagara Police have arrested a Grimsby man on child pornography charges.

32 year old Mitchell Bradley Stewart is facing two counts of Possession of Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code, and one count of Access Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code.

The arrest comes after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit into the online sexual exploitation of a child.

Stewart is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

