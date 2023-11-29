Grimsby man facing drug and theft charges

A Grimsby man is facing drug charges after police found a stolen vehicle.

Niagara Regional Police say officers were on patrol in the are of Viking Court and Olive street on Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a stolen vehicle from the Toronto area.

Officers stopped the vehicle and say the suspect also had a warrant out for his arrest.

The investigation also led to the seizure of over $3,000 of suspected cocaine.

42 year old Simon Bijl has been arrested and is facing a number of charges including Possession of property of obtained by crime over $5000, Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, Possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking (cocaine), Possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008342.

