Grimsby mom wins $250,000

A Grimsby mother of two plans to help family and friends after winning $250,000.

Heidi Evans won $246,865.20 after winning the second prize in the LOTTO MAX December 22nd draw.

The 56-year-old, married mother of two, says she uses the OLG Lottery App to check her tickets every Wednesday.

“When I saw ‘Big Winner’ I woke up my husband right away. He said, ‘No way!’ and then we checked some other tickets to make sure the app wasn’t down. The others weren’t winners, so we knew it was real!”

Heidi plans to help her children and friends with her windfall.