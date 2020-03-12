Grimsby social media management company becomes Living Wage Employer

A social media management company is Grimsby is Niagara's latest Certified Living Wage Employer.

The Social Gourmet employs one full time staff member and three part time employees.

CEO Peggy Harnock says, "We believe that all employees should not only be paid a Living Wage, but that employees who are appreciated (in both day to day actions and rate of pay) will be more engaged in their role within our company, and bring more to the table. Happy and engaged team members make for a more positive work environment, which in turn allows our company to grow and employ more members of our community. Win/Win!"

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network defines a living wage as the amount earners need to be paid to met the actual costs of living in the region and still be involved in the community.

The local rate is set at $18.12 per hour.

Ontario's minimum wage is $14 per hour.