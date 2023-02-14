Grimsby teen is now recovering at home after being hit by an SUV last month
The 14 year old was struck on January 30 and was taken to hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries.
The girl has now been released from hospital and is back home recovering.
The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.
The victim and the 17 year old driver are both students at West Niagara Secondary School.