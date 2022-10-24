Grimsby votes to keep Jeff Jordan as Mayor
Jeff Jordan will return as Mayor of Grimsby.
In a two-man race, Jordan was the winner over fellow councillor John Dunstall.
Jordan has served as town councillor from 1997 to 2006, and returned to politics in 2018 when he was elected Mayor.
Dunstall is a current councillor who was first elected in 2014.
