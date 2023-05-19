Grimsby woman recovering in hospital following stabbing Saturday, police look for witnesses

A woman in her 40's, who was stabbed in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood of Grimsby, continues to recover in hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Niagara Police are now appealing to the public to help them in the case to find out how the suspect travelled to the Grimsby neighbourhood from a home in Lincoln.

Officers say 70-year-old Allan Timko was at a home on Lincoln Avenue just south of King Street in Lincoln (Beamsville) at 7:40am last Saturday, May 13th.

Police say Timko was on foot in the area of Central and Lynnwood at the scene of the attack at 9:40 a.m.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen him or anything suspicious that morning to call them. They are also looking for doorbell camera footage.

The suspect is an older white man with white hair, he wears glasses, and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a large green backpack.

Timko appeared for a bail hearing today and he is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He remains in police custody, and will be back in court on June 2nd.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for the accused Timko for the period between 7:40am and 9:40am on May 13, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.