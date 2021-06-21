Grimsby woman wins $10,000 in Hospice Niagara early bird draw
A Grimsby woman has won the $10,000 early bird draw in Hospice Niagara's 5 car draw.
Kathy Barichelloa says it means a lot to her since one of her relatives was cared for in the hospice residence a few years ago.
She says she would often visit. “I always walked out with a good feeling. It was like being in a home.”
Every year, the Early Bird Draw kicks off the excitement in Hospice Niagara’s annual 5 Car Draw fundraising campaign, which culminates with a Grand Prize Draw for more than $205,000 in cash and car prizes on the Civic Holiday in August.
Tickets are already over 65% sold out.
The final Bonus and Grand Prize Draws will take place Monday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and include:
•Five $1,000 Bonus Prizes
•2021 Chevrolet Silverado (or take $41,000 cash)
•2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible (or take $39,000 cash)
•2021 Ford Bronco Sport (or take $32,000 cash)
•2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT (or take $22,000 cash)
•2021 Toyota CHR LE Coupe (or take $22,000 cash)