Grimsby woman wins $69,000

A 50 yr old Grimsby woman plans to pay off some bills and help her daughter after winning $69,000.

Susana Faughnan won a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $69,111.70 in the September 15th, 2021 draw.

The mother of two, said she loves to play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX.

“I went to purchase a ticket for the next draw and checked this one at the same time,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I was in total disbelief – I had to check it twice!”

She plans to pay some bills and help her daughter with her education. “It’s just amazing – it still feels unbelievable.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Greenlane Road in Beamsville.