Grocery giveaway today in Niagara Falls

A free grocery giveaway is set for Niagara Falls this afternoon.

Once again thanks to an anonymous donor, help is on the way for those in our community struggling to make ends meet.

Starting at 1:00, volunteers with the city of Niagara Falls and Project Share will be at the McBain Community Centre handing out free groceries.

The same anonymous donor is responsible for free food giveaways in St. Catharines, Thorold and Welland.