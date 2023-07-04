Grocery rebate will be given to millions of Canadians tomorrow

You may notice a few extra dollars in your bank account tomorrow as Canada gives out its Grocery Rebate.

The rebate will be issued automatically to millions of Canadians whose household income is $38,000 or less, and individuals who make $32,000 or less.

The rebate will be issued Wednesday alongside the next quarterly GST/HST credit payment.

The rebate was introduced in May as a way to compensate Canadians for higher grocery prices due to inflation, however the money can be used on anything.

To get the Grocery Rebate, you have to file a tax return for 2021, even if you have no income to report for that year.

The amount is calculated based on your family situation in January 2023 and your 2021 adjusted family net income.

You could receive a maximum payment of up to:

If you are single:

$234 (no children)

$387 (with 1 child)

$467 (with 2 children)

$548 (with 3 children)

$628 (with 4 children)

If you are married or have a common-law partner:

$306 (no children)

$387 (with 1 child)

$467 (with 2 children)

$548 (with 3 children)

$628 (with 4 children)