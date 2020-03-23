Grocery stores paying employees more amid COVID-19 outbreak
Grocery giants are going to be paying frontline employees more money as people continue to flock to the stores amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sobeys has announced plans to pay an additional $50 a week to their employees to recognize their hard work.
Sobeys' workers will also get a $2 bump in pay for every hour they work in excess of 20 hours a week.
Over the weekend, Loblaws also announced they would increase pay for grocery store workers and distribution centre employees by $2 an hour.
-
5PM MAR 24TH
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro
-
4PM MAR 24TH
Niagara West MP Dean Allison
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist
-
3PM MAR 24TH
Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst