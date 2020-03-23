iHeartRadio
Grocery stores paying employees more amid COVID-19 outbreak

Grocery giants are going to be paying frontline employees more money as people continue to flock to the stores amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sobeys has announced plans to pay an additional $50 a week to their employees to recognize their hard work. 

Sobeys' workers will also get a $2 bump in pay for every hour they work in excess of 20 hours a week.

Over the weekend, Loblaws also announced they would increase pay for grocery store workers and distribution centre employees by $2 an hour.

