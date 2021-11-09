Ground search begins on grounds of former residential school in Brantford

A search for unmarked graves has begun on the grounds of a former residential school in Brantford, Ont.

The search will cover about 200 hectares surrounding the former Mohawk Institute.

The Survivors' Secretariat of the Six Nations of the Grand River says the first phase of the search will focus on the lands where the school building stands.



Two ground penetrating radar machines are being used to conduct grid searches around the school.

Members of the First Nation and its police service members have been trained on using the radar machines and will work together to conduct the search.

In May, a First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., announced that ground-penetrating radar had detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

