Ground transportation company takes Certified Living Wage pledge

A ground transportation company in Niagara Falls is the latest company to take the Certified Living Wage pledge.

Out of Town Lincoln is based in Niagara Falls and employs two part time staff members.

The company provides airport service, private car service, and wine tours.

Out of Town representative Cory Smith says they adopted the Ontario Living Wage Network rate last year. "It was more about being a responsible employer and stepping up for our employees and potential employees. Upon hiring, one even congratulated us for paying a living wage. Growing up in Niagara, I had my share of minimum wage jobs and often felt unable to make ends meet. Now, in a position to help make a difference, the decision to compensate my employees fairly was an easy decision to make. I challenge and encourage all other employers to help make the difference, and join rest of us who aim to "Wipe out Poverty in Niagara" by becoming a Certified Living Wage Employer."

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network defines the Certified Living Wage as the amount workers need to earn to actually live in an area and still have enough money left over to be part of the community. The current living wage for Niagara is set at $18.12 per hour. Ontario's minimum wage is $14.35 per hour.