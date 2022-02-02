Groundhog Day: Ontario's Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring

Ontario's famous furry forecaster Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring.

The Groundhog Day prediction was broadcast virtually, with the Mayor conveying the message after putting her ear to Willie's enclosure.

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, he'll retreat to his burrow, signalling that winter will go on for six more weeks, and if he doesn't, it means spring is around the corner.

Last year, Wiarton Willie was nowhere to be seen in a video marking the day and officials called an early spring after throwing a fur hat into the air.

Months later, the South Bruce Peninsula community of Wiarton admitted that Willie had died.

While it was hard to see, a brown groundhog was supposed to take his place for Groundhog Day festivities this year.