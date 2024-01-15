Group alleges ban on protests at Toronto highway overpass enforced 'selectively'

A group organizing pro-Palestinian protests is alleging Toronto police ``selectively'' enforced a ban on demonstrations at a highway overpass over the weekend.

The group, Eglinton-Lawrence & Don Valley 4 Palestine, says the march on Saturday afternoon was ``selectively obstructed'' by Toronto police officers.

In a statement, the group alleges that people who presented as white and who were not wearing a keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn in some parts of the Middle East, were allowed to move freely in the area, while others were arrested or ``attacked.''

Toronto police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police previously said three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly holding a protest on the overpass, in violation of a newly enacted ban imposed as a response to increasingly contentious demonstrations sparked by the Israel-Hamas war.

Police alleged those arrested, three men in their 20s and 30s, were given a chance to leave but refused. One has been charged with mischief and the other two with obstructing police.