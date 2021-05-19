Group considering seeking a protected designation for 'poutine'
A group representing Quebec's dairy industry is thinking about seeking a protected designation for the term "poutine'' in order to better promote it internationally.
Luc Boivin, a Quebec cheese producer, says the traditional dish of French fries, cheese curds and gravy has become a source of national pride and is growing in popularity all around the world.
He says a working group is forming to try to create a national branding strategy to help producers collectively market their products.
It may also seek a "reserved designation'' status from the Quebec government, officially recognizing the authenticity of distinctive regional food products.
