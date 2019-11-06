Group fundraising for breakfast program in Niagara Falls

A fundraising campaign is underway to provide a warm breakfast to those less fortunate through some of the coldest months of the year.

Bridge Missional Communities community development coordinator Chris Clarke is trying to set up a breakfast program at The Hub in Niagara Falls weekday mornings.

Clarke says if they get the funding by the November 11th deadline, the program would close a gap for people using the Out of the Cold program.

"Currently our funding goal that we've set is for $6,000. $6,000 gets us through November and December. So we wanted to make sure that we have community support for this."

He also acknowledges Angela Peebles ran a breakfast program last year.

"She was doing an awesome job on her own, but she didn't have any money to pay another staff person or to gather a team around that was actually paid to be there. And that's a big part of consistency if you're going to build programming like this."

He says the church has charitable status and therefore access to funding.

The online campaign is being run on Fundrazr.com