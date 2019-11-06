Group fundraising for breakfast program in Niagara Falls
A fundraising campaign is underway to provide a warm breakfast to those less fortunate through some of the coldest months of the year.
Bridge Missional Communities community development coordinator Chris Clarke is trying to set up a breakfast program at The Hub in Niagara Falls weekday mornings.
Clarke says if they get the funding by the November 11th deadline, the program would close a gap for people using the Out of the Cold program.
"Currently our funding goal that we've set is for $6,000. $6,000 gets us through November and December. So we wanted to make sure that we have community support for this."
He also acknowledges Angela Peebles ran a breakfast program last year.
"She was doing an awesome job on her own, but she didn't have any money to pay another staff person or to gather a team around that was actually paid to be there. And that's a big part of consistency if you're going to build programming like this."
He says the church has charitable status and therefore access to funding.
