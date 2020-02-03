Group of 14 from Niagara and Hamilton win Lotto Max draw
A group of 14 people from Hamilton and Niagara are celebrating a $1 million Lotto Max Maxmillions win.
Christine Maleta and Davian Bogle of St. Catharines were among the lucky group members from the Janaury 7th draw.
Christine says it was their first time playing as a group, and a first time win for all involved.
The coworkers from the Good Shepherd Centre plan to use the money help family, put a down payment on a house, and save for retirement.
The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Dundurn Street in Hamilton.
DOG TALK FEB 3RD
Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.
4PM FEB 3RD
4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?
The out-of-control story from Friday
Regional Councillor Laura Ip
3PM FEB 3RD
The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today
Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University
Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl