Group of 14 from Niagara and Hamilton win Lotto Max draw

A group of 14 people from Hamilton and Niagara are celebrating a $1 million Lotto Max Maxmillions win.

Christine Maleta and Davian Bogle of St. Catharines were among the lucky group members from the Janaury 7th draw.

Christine says it was their first time playing as a group, and a first time win for all involved.

The coworkers from the Good Shepherd Centre plan to use the money help family, put a down payment on a house, and save for retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Dundurn Street in Hamilton.