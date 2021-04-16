Group of Niagara Health employees win big in Niagara Health Lottery
A group of frontline Niagara Health employees have won the big prize in the latest Niagara Health Lottery.
The ticket was bought by Jim Mate, an environmental service staff member, and 11 of his coworkers.
Collectively, they have won $148,975.
Mate didn't believe it when he was first told of his win. "I am shaking, I can't believe this….that's amazing, I can't believe this. I have a lot of people to tell that we won!"
The winners each made a donation to the Hope Centre in Welland.
The next Niagara Health lottery is coming up in July.
-
