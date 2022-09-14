Group plans high speed hovercraft link from Niagara to Toronto

A high speed hovercraft commuter service is on the way for Niagara.

Hoverlink Ontario is promising to launch a 30 minute service next summer that will link Ontario Place in Toronto to Port Weller in St. Catharines.

The group says it will be the first of its kind in North America and will hold up to 180 passengers.

In a release, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hoverlink Ontario Chris Morgan says, "Toronto and Niagara Region are about to get a whole lot closer. We cannot wait to finally provide a fast, reliable and sustainable transportation solution that connects tourists and commuters in only 30 minutes. There is already an incredible amount of interest in the project, and we look forward to speaking with more people in the weeks and months ahead."

Hoverlink plans to offer the service year round with up to 48 lake crossings each day.