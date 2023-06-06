Group pledges to restore burial ground in Niagara-on-the-Lake

There are some new developments on work to restore a burial ground in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The group, Friends of the Forgotten, says a Stage 1 archaeological assessment has been completed at the Negro Burial Ground, which currently looks like a grassy field.

Results of first formal study will be presented to town Council this month.

“The findings may not provide new details on the site,” explained George Webber, Chair of the Friends of the Forgotten Committee, “but we are confident the study will officially confirm the importance of the property and help determine the best course of action to proceed with its revitalization. We are looking forward to the staff’s report to Council.”

A formal Stage 2 archaeological assessment would have to be approved by Council and then commissioned by the

Town.

Funding for Stage 2 has not been secured, and the group is collecting donations on its website.

The group says it would like to see the site revitalized, and plans could include creating a memorial, confirming the people buried there, and possibly recovering headstones.

“As we continue to learn more about the process, we recognize the many steps involved and the potential costs of each one,” explained Webber. “To fundraise for this project, we need to have specific outcomes and timelines. We also feel strongly that community input and support need to be gathered ahead of each step.”

Friends of the Forgotten in Niagara-on-the-Lake was formed to honour the final resting place of Niagara Baptist Church parishioners, who were part of the Niagara-on-the-Lake historic Black community.

You may remember, Toronto filmmaker James Russell, started a hunger strike at the site in February calling on the town to cover the costs of restoring the site.

Russell says 28 burial sites and 19 buried headstones have been detected at the cemetery.