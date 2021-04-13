Group takes on monumental physical challenge to support Women's Place of South Niagara

A group of people are taking on a huge physical challenge to support Women's Place of South Niagara.

Versa Fitness trainer Chris Parillo explains starting on Friday afternoon participants in the 4x4x48 challenge will run 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours.

"Four miles equates to 6.4 kilometres each time, so it ends up being two marathons over the course of the 48 hours - over the 12 runs. Some people will attend some of the runs, some will attend all of them, some people will rollerblade, bike, walk, anything they can do to support the cause."

The challenge was popularized by American ultramarathon runner, author, and retired Navy SEAL and Air Force Tactical Air Control Party member David Goggins.

All the funds raised will go to support the Women's Place of South Niagara.

Many organizations focused on women and children are reporting a spike of domestic violence incidents during the pandemic and have had to cancel crucial fundraising events due to COVID-19.

A fundraising page is available on CanadaHelps.org.

Currently the local 4x4x48 challenge has raised over $8,800 has been raised.