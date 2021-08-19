Group wants Niagara to become a UNESCO Global Geopark

A group, striving to support sustainable businesses and organizations in Niagara’s tourism sector, is declaring its first victory.

The Niagara Peninsula Aspiring Global Geopark says it has completed the first steps towards designating the Niagara Peninsula as a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Officials say the new marketing approach will bring together industry partners across all 12 of Niagara’s municipalities to establish the Peninsula as a premier sustainable tourism destination.

They say its important to celebrate the unique geological features, biodiversity, rich Indigenous heritage, and shared settlement history of the region with the world.

A kickoff event is being held next week to share the launch of the group and its new website.