Group wants Niagara to become a UNESCO Global Geopark
A group, striving to support sustainable businesses and organizations in Niagara’s tourism sector, is declaring its first victory.
The Niagara Peninsula Aspiring Global Geopark says it has completed the first steps towards designating the Niagara Peninsula as a UNESCO Global Geopark.
Officials say the new marketing approach will bring together industry partners across all 12 of Niagara’s municipalities to establish the Peninsula as a premier sustainable tourism destination.
They say its important to celebrate the unique geological features, biodiversity, rich Indigenous heritage, and shared settlement history of the region with the world.
A kickoff event is being held next week to share the launch of the group and its new website.
-
Should mental health be part of the school curriculum?Steph Vivier talks to Family and Child Therapist Christine Harvey, experts are saying Mental health must be part of curriculum as students cope with COVID-19 pandemic
-
ROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Ted MouradianROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Ted Mouradian
-
Shaw Festival and the return of live theatreSteph Vivier talks to Executive Director Tim Jennings to discuss the return of live theatre, productions and the experience of an audience member compared to what we knew before! https://www.shawfest.com/