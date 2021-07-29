Group wants to know what Ontario is planning after Step 3

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the province needs to provide greater clarity about the next stage of re-opening and how it will respond if COVID-19 infections spike again.

It made the call after the province announced 80 per cent of eligible residents have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- a major target for moving beyond Step 3.

Most businesses are still subject to capacity limits and CFIB President Dan Kelly says many are anxious to know what the pathway is to remove remaining restrictions.

The province hasn't yet laid out what public health rules will stay in place after Step 3 but officials, including the premier, have said most restrictions will lift at that point with a few exceptions.