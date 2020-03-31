'Grow It, Don't Mow It'
The Canadian Wildlife Federation is asking Canadians to ‘Grow It, Don’t Mow It.’
The new program encourages homeowners to mow less often and consider planting some native wildflowers to create pollinator pathways across the country.
The CWF says recent reports from Mexico show a decline in Monarch butterflies heading south for the winter.
Eight species of bees are also considered at risk.
CWF representatives say by increasing naturalized public spaces, Canadians can help the pollinator populations recover.
