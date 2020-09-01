Growing complaints about Service Ontario wait times
We've seen the long lines at Service Ontario locations in Niagara and heard your complaints.
CKTB News reached out to the province to find out what effort is being made to reduce the wait times for you to renew your driver's licence or health card.
In a response from the office of Government Services Minister Lisa Thompson, we were told they have been working closely with public health to ensure the safety of staff and clients without disrupting critical services.
In order to reduce the pressure on front line workers, the government has extended the validity period for a variety of products including drivers licences.
The minister's office also noting there are now over 40 services available online and the list is growing in an effort to reduce in person wait times.
If you do have to go to a Service Ontario office, the province say you will be assigned a time ticket which allows you to return to the office at a later time that same day, without having to line up again.
Customers are also invited to check the ServiceOntario website prior to heading out to a centre and confirm if the office has reached capacity.
-
Concerts still Waiting to Come BackMatt Holmes is joined by Erik Dickson, who is part of the Warehouse Concert Hall to talk about their struggles during Covid-19 and what may need to happen to start bringing back bands to play. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Overdoses still Happening During the PandemicMatt Holmes is joined by Glen Walker, who is the Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara to chat about how to stay aware about addictions and how to help prevent overdoses. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Low Number of Women in High PositionsMatt Holmes is joined by Brock’s Director of Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre Sarah Pennisi, to discuss the low number of women in politics in the region compared to the percentage of female residents in Niagara. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.