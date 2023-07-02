Growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illnesses in Ontario

Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease - a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.



A new regulation that takes effect this weekend requires health-care providers in Ontario to report cases of anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Powassan virus to their local medical officers of health.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor Kieran Moore says there have been anecdotal reports and publications about the three illnesses being found in Ontario in recent years.



He says the province now needs to start formally tracking them so it can map the illnesses and advise Ontarians of the risks.



Moore says over the last 20 years there has been a rise in the incidence of Lyme disease as ticks -- particularly black-legged ticks -- are able to survive the winters.



He says the United States has seen waves of the three illnesses follow cases of Lyme disease and he expects to see that in Ontario as well.