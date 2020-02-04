GTA man arrested after WestJet flight forced to turn around

A man claiming to have the coronavirus while on a flight to Jamaica yesterday is now in police custody.

Two hours into a WestJet flight to Montego Bay from Toronto, the man stood up and announced he had recently travelled to China and had contracted the virus.

The airline says out of an abundance of caution the pilot turned the plane around and flew back to Pearson.

Witnesses said flight attendants immediately gave the man a mask and gloves and made him sit at the back of the plane.

A 29 year old man from Thornhill was arrested at the airport and charged with mischief.

Passengers will fly out again today.