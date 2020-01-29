iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

GTA mayors want flow of illegal guns across border stopped

CKTB-News- Gun smuggling

The Mayor of Toronto says there is a real job to do at the border to keep guns out of the province.

John Tory along with other GTA mayors and police officials met yesterday with a representative for the federal Public Safety Minister to discuss the issue of gun violence in their cities.

Part of the meeting focused on what can be done at the border to stop gun smuggling.

A presentation byToronto police shows an estimated 73 per cent of guns seized in 2019, that were traceable,  had come across the border.

The parliamentary secretary to the Public Safety Minister, Joel Lightbound, says the federal government is listening.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM JAN 31ST

    Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes

     

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM JAN 31ST

    Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV

    The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?

    Every handle in your house is...

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM JAN 31ST

    Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning

    Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week

    Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part 

    Rick McGhie