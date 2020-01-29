GTA mayors want flow of illegal guns across border stopped

The Mayor of Toronto says there is a real job to do at the border to keep guns out of the province.

John Tory along with other GTA mayors and police officials met yesterday with a representative for the federal Public Safety Minister to discuss the issue of gun violence in their cities.

Part of the meeting focused on what can be done at the border to stop gun smuggling.

A presentation byToronto police shows an estimated 73 per cent of guns seized in 2019, that were traceable, had come across the border.

The parliamentary secretary to the Public Safety Minister, Joel Lightbound, says the federal government is listening.