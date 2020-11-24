GTHA leaders urge stores to skip in-person Black Friday sales
A group of mayors from the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area are urging all retailers to forego in-person Black Friday sales this year.
Eleven municipal leaders issued a joint statement yesterday saying the sales would inevitably 'undermine the fight against COVID-19 and negate the sacrifices being made by so many.'
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger urged residents to support local businesses by shopping online or ordering curbside pickup.
In Toronto, where a 28 day lockdown began yesterday, Mayor John Tory stated, "You are open by order of the province so residents can buy essentials. You are not open to cash in on Black Friday."
