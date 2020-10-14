GTHA mayors give province until end of week to issue Halloween protocols
GTHA mayors want guidance from the province on how to handle Halloween.
The mayors and chairs of the 11 largest municipal governments in the region want a clear public health message on trick or treating released by the end of the week.
While acknowledging it's a local public health decision, the country's top doctor Theresa Tam yesterday told reporters it is possible to let the kids go out safely providing health protocols such as social distancing are followed.
Yesterday Ontario's chief medical officer of health said specific guidelines would be issued soon for the three hardest hit regions, Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.
