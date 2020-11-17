GTHA mayors urging province to beef up sick pay supports for workers

A group of Ontario mayors in COVID-19 hot spots say more support is needed for workers who don't have sick pay benefits.

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area mayors and chairs say an urgent discussion is needed so workers will get tested for COVID-19 without fear of losing income.



The mayors say all governments and the private sector should take part in the conversation.



Toronto Mayor John Tory says such supports would be more effective coming from the province, but he says municipalities can take action if required.