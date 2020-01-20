Guelph, Ont., police apologize to man wrongfully accused of child pornography
Police in Guelph, Ont., have issued a public apology to a man they say was wrongfully accused of voyeurism and possessing child pornography.
The force says the man was arrested at Guelph's city hall in July 2016 and later identified in a press release as being charged with those offences.
It says he was not, in fact, charged with either crime when the press release was sent out _ or at any other time.
In a statement this morning, police say the man was not in possession of child porn or engaged in voyeurism.
The police service says it ``sincerely apologizes'' for the embarrassment and damage stemming from the incident.
-
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.