Guelph, Ont., police apologize to man wrongfully accused of child pornography

Police in Guelph, Ont., have issued a public apology to a man they say was wrongfully accused of voyeurism and possessing child pornography.

The force says the man was arrested at Guelph's city hall in July 2016 and later identified in a press release as being charged with those offences.

It says he was not, in fact, charged with either crime when the press release was sent out _ or at any other time.

In a statement this morning, police say the man was not in possession of child porn or engaged in voyeurism.

The police service says it ``sincerely apologizes'' for the embarrassment and damage stemming from the incident.

