Gun and drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop in St. Catharines

Niagara Police discovered a gun after a traffic stop in St. Catharines.

Officers pulled over an Audi A4 just before 3 a.m. last Saturday in the area of Church Street near Niagara Street for having improperly registered licence plates.

The officer said he could see several packages of individually wrapped cannabis in the vehicle.

The driver was placed under arrest and the vehicle was subsequently searched.

A fully loaded .38 caliber “snubnosed revolver” was located under the driver’s seat, along with 142.9 grams of suspected cannabis, 45 grams of suspected cocaine, 8.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a 15 inch hunting knife with a 10 inch fixed blade.

19-year-old Tyrese Amos-Ross Fisher of Brampton, who was the driver and lone occupant in the vehicle was arrested and charged with weapon and drug charges.

Fisher remains in police custody.