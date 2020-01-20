Gun rights rally has officials in Virginia on high alert
Richmond, Virginia is under a temporary state of emergency ahead of today's gun-rights rally that's expected to draw a mix of militias, firearms advocates and white supremacists.
Last week, Virginia's solicitor general said law enforcement had identified credible evidence that armed out-of-state groups planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a violent insurrection.
A former Canadian Forces reservist who vanished last summer after being accused of being a neo-Nazi was arrested in the U-S last week, and authorities believe he'd been planning to attend the rally.
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.