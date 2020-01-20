Gun rights rally has officials in Virginia on high alert

Richmond, Virginia is under a temporary state of emergency ahead of today's gun-rights rally that's expected to draw a mix of militias, firearms advocates and white supremacists.



Last week, Virginia's solicitor general said law enforcement had identified credible evidence that armed out-of-state groups planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a violent insurrection.



A former Canadian Forces reservist who vanished last summer after being accused of being a neo-Nazi was arrested in the U-S last week, and authorities believe he'd been planning to attend the rally.