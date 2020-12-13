Gunman carrying bag with gas, knives, rope, wires and Bible shot at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

A man has been shot dead by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the gunman started firing two semiautomatic handguns from the top of the stairs just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York.

The identity of the gunman was not immediately released.

Shea said he had a lengthy criminal history and had a bag with a can of gasoline, rope, wire, knives and a Bible.