Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story `BS'

Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer called the story of a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski collision ``utter B.S.'' during the trial's opening day in Utah, where the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer appeared in court.

The trial started Tuesday in the ski town of Park City, where Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier, who says he has brain damage and four broken ribs.

Paltrow has countered that the retired optometrist suing her was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.