Gypsy Moth spraying program begin in Pelham

The first Gypsy Moth spray of the season will be happening in Pelham today.

A helicopter will be flying over the town starting around first light, spraying a product that produces a protein toxic only to Gypsy Moth larvae.

No special precautions are necessary during the spray, but people who have concerns are encouraged to stay indoors for 30 minutes after spraying to allow the droplets to settle on treatment areas, bring in laundry and pets, and minimize opening and closing windows during the spraying.

The second spray typically happens within 7 - 10 days.

The moths are considered to be an invasive species and can damage local trees, including stripping off the leaves completely.

There will also be some rolling road closures during the spraying. The closures are expected to be brief.

Fonthill

Pelham Street: Overholt Road to Shorthills Place

Pancake Lane: Effingham Street to Woodstream Boulevard

Haist Street: Pancake Lane to Nursery Lane

John Street: Stella to Beechwood Crescent

Fenwick

Memorial Drive: Maple Street to Centre Street

Maple Street: Memorial Drive to Canboro Road

Canboro Road: Church Street to Centre Street

Balfour Street: Memorial Drive to Foss Road

Church Street: Canboro Road to Foss Road

Foss Road: Chruch Street to Balfour Street

Welland Road: Garner Street to Cream Street