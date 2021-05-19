Gypsy Moth spraying program begin in Pelham
The first Gypsy Moth spray of the season will be happening in Pelham today.
A helicopter will be flying over the town starting around first light, spraying a product that produces a protein toxic only to Gypsy Moth larvae.
No special precautions are necessary during the spray, but people who have concerns are encouraged to stay indoors for 30 minutes after spraying to allow the droplets to settle on treatment areas, bring in laundry and pets, and minimize opening and closing windows during the spraying.
The second spray typically happens within 7 - 10 days.
The moths are considered to be an invasive species and can damage local trees, including stripping off the leaves completely.
There will also be some rolling road closures during the spraying. The closures are expected to be brief.
Fonthill
Pelham Street: Overholt Road to Shorthills Place
Pancake Lane: Effingham Street to Woodstream Boulevard
Haist Street: Pancake Lane to Nursery Lane
John Street: Stella to Beechwood Crescent
Fenwick
Memorial Drive: Maple Street to Centre Street
Maple Street: Memorial Drive to Canboro Road
Canboro Road: Church Street to Centre Street
Balfour Street: Memorial Drive to Foss Road
Church Street: Canboro Road to Foss Road
Foss Road: Chruch Street to Balfour Street
Welland Road: Garner Street to Cream Street
