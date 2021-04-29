Habitat for Humanity Niagara and local restaurants launch 'Home for Dinner'

People ordering take-out can support local restaurants and Habitat for Humanity Niagara at the same time through the month of May.

Habitat is launching 'Home For Dinner' with at least 29 participating restaurants.

"When a local orders a take-out order that's worth $25 or more our more our amazing sponsoring partners will donate $5 to Habitat Niagara for our build program," Habitat Chief Development Officer Lorraine Snihur explains. "And the restaurants get the exposure, they get to have some help, try to get back on their feet, keep their doors open, and generate some extra revenue for them."

Snihur details the strain the pandemic has put on Habitat, especially with the cancellation of the popular corporate build days. "Those are huge revenue generators for us, for our home builds, and we had to cancel every single one of them last year. And, not only just cancelling our build days, but we weren't even able to build a home last year."

The ReStores have also had to close for in-person shopping, but they do offer an online catalogue and curbside pickup.

A full list of participating restaurants is available online.