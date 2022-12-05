Habitat For Humanity Niagara breaks ground on 5 homes in Thorold

Habitat for Humanity Niagara has held a groundbreaking ceremony in Thorold where five homes will be built for local families next year.

The organization has a goal to build 30 homes over the next five years across Niagara creating much-needed affordable housing for local communities.

Last week, Cotton construction, excavated the land and poured the foundation for two of the homes that will be constructed in the first half of the year.

Local developer, Cairnwood Homes, generously provided resources, knowledge and site servicing for the five Habitat lots.

Applications for Habitat’s homeownership program are currently being accepted, please visit www.habitatniagara.ca for more information.

“It’s been 17 years since we’ve built in Thorold and we are thrilled to be back,” said Mark Carl, CEO Habitat Niagara. “We couldn’t do this without the support of the community, individuals and businesses, who together will help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership.”

“The contributions of Habitat for Humanity will transform the lives of many of our local families,” said Mayor Terry Ugulini. “We have seen how inflation, rising interest rates and the cost of housing has taken a tremendous toll on our residents. Affordable homeownership is essential for our residents as we thrive and grow. The City of Thorold is proud to have Habitat for Humanity Niagara building in our community again.”

“Cairnwood Homes is proud to support Habitat Niagara’s efforts on behalf of families in need of affordable housing in Niagara,” said Richard TenDen, Co-owner of Cairnwood Homes. “Not only do families benefit from new housing but existing neighbourhoods do as well. We are also building new homes in the area along side of the Habitat homes to be built. This improves older neighbourhoods, introduces new families and makes use of existing municipal infrastructure.”

Habitat Niagara is looking for businesses who want to participate on a Habitat Build Day and have their employees help to build these homes, if you’re interested in a team building day, please contact Lorraine Snihur at lorraine@habitatniagara.ca