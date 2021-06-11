Habitat for Humanity Niagara fundraiser surpasses goal

The community has helped Habitat for Humanity Niagara surpass the latest fundraising goal for the home building program.

Habitat teamed up with local restaurants and business partners for the Home for Dinner takeout fundraiser through the month of May.

They had been hoping to raise $25,000 but by the time the final tally was added up over $30,000 was raised.

Over 15,425 takeout meals were placed at over 30 participating restaurants during the course of the campaign, generating more than $385,600 in revenue for those local eateries at the same time.

Sponsoring partners included Allstate Insurance, Armstrong Strategy Group, Bold Property Services, Brand Blvd., Chimp Agency, Corporate Facility Supply/Jade Paper, Dave Wiens Construction, Dine Niagara, Jamrock Irie Jerk, Kirkpatrick Stone Works, Lakeview Vineyard Equipment, LandPro Planning Solutions, Meridian, Newport Landscaping, Niagara Oast House Brewers, Niagara Restaurant Solutions, R.O. Beam Construction, RBC, Restaurants of Niagara, Speedpro Niagara, Sundance Restaurant Services, Tech24 Niagara, and The Mortgage Group.

Habitat for Humanity, like many organizations, is facing a fundraising challenge as the pandemic restricts traditional events, such as corporate homebuilding days.