Habitat for Humanity Niagara offers discounts for food donations

Habitat For Humanity Niagara is getting ready for a big food drive at the end of this week.

CEO Mark Carl says ReStore costumers are being asked to bring in non-perishable food items in exchange for discounts.

"We just recognize this pandemic has been difficult on food security. We're making sure that our customers have the opportunity and we have the opportunity to give to people in need who need food at this time."

Everyone who donates on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday of this week will save 10 percent on their entire purchase.

The discount will be doubled for frontline healthcare workers.

Some of the most needed items include pasta and pasta sauce, canned fruit and vegetables, cereal, kid's snacks, and toiletries.