Habitat for Humanity plans Grimsby ReStore reopening

Habitat For Humanity Niagara is getting ready to reopen the Grimsby ReStore.

The location will be operating on reduced hours when it reopens on June 2nd.

The store will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off, contact free, Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

All donations will be quarantined for 24 hours, cleaned, and then disinfected before going into the store for sale.

Free pick-up will be available for larger donations.

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed, rigorous cleaning protocols have been put in place, and staff members will be wearing face masks.

Customers are also being asked to wear a face covering.

Once officials see how the reopening goes in Grimsby, they will consider opening the two other locations in Fonthill and St. Catharines.

At this time, all kitchen removals through the salvage program are on hold, but kitchen cabinets will still be picked-up free of charge.