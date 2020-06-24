Habitat for Humanity reopening Fonthill ReStore

Another Habitat for Humanity ReStore is reopening.

The Fonthill location will open on Tuesday, June 30th after being closed for almost three months.

The store will be implementing safety measures already in use at two other ReStores in St. Catharines and Grimsby, including reduced hours.

Purchases made at the ReStore support Habitat for Humanity's work in Niagara.

Pre-pandemic, Habitat Niagara had been planning to build four homes, but they had to scale back to three.

CEO Mark Carl says they are working with the Niagara Peninsula Aboriginal Area Management Board to restart its Building Futures program to complete a home under construction in Port Colborne.

ReStore shopping hours are from Tuesday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and donations can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.