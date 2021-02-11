Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Niagara will open for in-store shopping on Tuesday

Habitat for Humanity Niagara’s ReStores will re-open their doors on Tuesday, February 16th for in-store shopping.

During the recent lockdown, Habitat Niagara’s ReStores were closed under the provincial order, however its online shopping sites with curbside pick-up grew as people continued to support the charity.

On Tuesday, February 16th, all three Niagara ReStores in Fonthill, Grimsby and St. Catharines will re-open for in-store shopping while going back to their original store hours of Monday to Saturday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Because their online stores did so well, the stores are in need of your donations to restock the ReStores.

Donations will be accepted for drop-off Monday to Saturday from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

They also provide free donation pick-up for larger items.

Visit www.habitatniagara.ca/ for more information.