Habitat Niagara receives $125,000 donation

Habitat Niagara has received a $125,000 donation from the Harber family to help the non-profit build more homes for local families.

The third home currently under construction in Thorold will be named “The house that the Harber Family Fund built” to honour and recognize the contribution.

The partnership with Habitat Niagara began in 2019, when Andrew Harber, CEO of Abatement Technologies, worked alongside his employees helping to build a Habitat home.

Since then Harber ensured that Abatement Technologies sponsored build days.

The Harber Family Fund is the founding partner for Habitat Niagara’s BUILD MORE program, which supports the agency’s goal to build 30 homes over the next five years.

“Habitat Niagara is making strides to address the affordable housing crisis in our community as the need far exceeds the supply,” said Habitat Niagara’s chief development officer, Lorraine Snihur. “The financial commitment from the Harber Family Fund, will help us build more homes so that families in our community will have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.”

Habitat for Humanity is a unique organization in the sense that it has the ability to bring people together from all walks of life,” said Andrew Harber, representative for the Harber Family Fund. “If you're not able to make a financial contribution to the organization, there is always the opportunity to volunteer in the most impactful way - by donating your time."