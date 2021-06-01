Habs move on after 3-1 Game 7 defeat of Leafs

The Habs are moving on after defeating the Leafs in Game 7.

Toronto fans are lamenting the 3-1 loss today as Montreal moves on the second round for the first time since 2015.

The Leafs haven't emerged victorious from the first round since 2004 and this is the third time in four seasons where Toronto took it all the way to a Game 7 defeat.

Now the Habs set their eyes on the Winnipeg Jets.