Haddassah wins Prince of Wales Stakes in Fort Erie

Haddassah and jockey Gary Boulanger are the winners in today's Prince of Wales Stakes at the Fort Erie Race Track.

The son of Air Force Blue, was not a favourite to win the race but was considered a 'sneaky contender'.

Eight horses ran in the race vying to secure the second jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown.

There will be no Canadian Triple Crown looming for 2021, as Queen’s Plate winner Safe Conduct skipped the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes to focus on the final leg at Woodbine.

It marks only the second time in the last seven years the Plate winner has passed on running in the second leg.

A limited amount of spectators were in the crowd to watch the race.