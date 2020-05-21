Haldimand Norfolk ends migrant ID card program

A controversial move giving migrant farm workers in Haldimand Norfolk identification cards has come to an end.

The region's Medical Officer of Health telling the CBC, public health has stopped sending the cards to farms.

The cards, which were blank, had space for workers to write their names, contact information, date of arrival in Canada and where they worked.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says they stopped the practise becane they didnt want to cause any added angst.

